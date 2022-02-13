Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 4,395 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

