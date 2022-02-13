Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 60,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

