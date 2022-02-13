Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 226,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,833. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

