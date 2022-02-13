Raymond James Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $265.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 12 month low of $182.11 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

