Raymond James Cuts Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$6.75

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.
ITRG stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
