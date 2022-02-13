Raymond James Lowers Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $35.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

