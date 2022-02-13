Raymond James Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $37.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of BP opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 112,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

