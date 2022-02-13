Raymond James Trims Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Target Price to C$3.00

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.80.

CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78.

In related news, Director David Blaiklock acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

