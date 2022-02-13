Raymond James Trims Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price to $10.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of VKTX opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $303.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

