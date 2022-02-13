RED 1-Day Volume Tops $17,126.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $525,155.37 and $17,126.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00298452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

