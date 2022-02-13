Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 2,220,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,521. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

