Reef Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Reef has a market capitalization of $215.73 million and $32.97 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00226661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 17,530,705,935 coins and its circulating supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.