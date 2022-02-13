Refinable Hits One Day Volume of $652,285.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Refinable has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $652,285.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.59 or 0.06821551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.73 or 0.99847816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048992 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

