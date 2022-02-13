Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.720-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.83. 1,952,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.