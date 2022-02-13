Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $113.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

