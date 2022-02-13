Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLMD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

