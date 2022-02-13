Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 360,200 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 360,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $42.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

