Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

