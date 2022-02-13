Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,063,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGRX. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

EGRX opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.85 million, a P/E ratio of 118.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

