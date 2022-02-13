Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $11.93 Million Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 499,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Stem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $265,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 75.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at $56,378,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $79,222,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,489.

STEM stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

