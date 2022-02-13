Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of AMERCO worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 99.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $571.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $498.03 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $671.19 and a 200 day moving average of $679.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.