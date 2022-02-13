Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of 8X8 worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

