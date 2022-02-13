Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Reaches $573.17 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $573.17 million and approximately $61.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00006345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00037481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00105465 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 213,544,667 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

