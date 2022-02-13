Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RENO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. Renovare Environmental has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Renovare Environmental, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

