Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Cut by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $32,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $188.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day moving average is $257.35.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

