Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Republic Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.580-$4.650 EPS.

RSG traded down $5.55 on Friday, reaching $120.18. 3,187,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,535. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

