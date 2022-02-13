Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Republic Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.580-$4.650 EPS.
RSG traded down $5.55 on Friday, reaching $120.18. 3,187,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,535. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
