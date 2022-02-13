Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mandiant Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mandiant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Mandiant’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mandiant stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

