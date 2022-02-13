Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carrier Global Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

CARR stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $228,420,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

