Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RSSS opened at $2.30 on Friday. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 168,215 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSSS. Maxim Group began coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.