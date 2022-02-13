Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

RSSS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,360,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 264,749 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 97.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 168,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

