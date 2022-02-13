Reviewing Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 13.05% 26.03% 15.19% Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

81.2% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 0.81 $56.00 million $7.69 6.21 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Overstock.com currently has a consensus target price of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.46%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

