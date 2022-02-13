Reviewing Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Overstock.com
|13.05%
|26.03%
|15.19%
|Velocity Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
81.2% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Overstock.com
|$2.55 billion
|0.81
|$56.00 million
|$7.69
|6.21
|Velocity Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Overstock.com
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|Velocity Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Overstock.com currently has a consensus target price of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.46%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.
Summary
Overstock.com beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
About Velocity Acquisition
Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
