Revomon (REVO) Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.07 or 0.06789927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,221.42 or 0.99955740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00048717 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

