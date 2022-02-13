Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 740 ($10.01) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 753 ($10.18) to GBX 565 ($7.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 621.67 ($8.41).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 635 ($8.59) on Friday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 720.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 713.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

