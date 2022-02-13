RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $128,178.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

