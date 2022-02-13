Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $731,000 in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of SportsTek Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTK. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 759,452 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,291,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTK opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

