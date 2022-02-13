Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADER. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ADER stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

