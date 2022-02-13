Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clover Leaf Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,679,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,428,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Shares of CLOE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.