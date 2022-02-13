Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,410,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,403,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,641,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,540,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,374,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWII opened at $9.83 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

