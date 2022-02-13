Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moringa Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,514,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.