Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Riverside Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
