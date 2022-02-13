Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $149.90. 1,145,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.68. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 44,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

