Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rock Tech Lithium stock traded down 0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of 2.65 and a 12 month high of 7.53.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.