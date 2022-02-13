Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 47.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,634,000 after acquiring an additional 119,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NUVA opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

