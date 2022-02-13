Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $183.87 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $170.41 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

