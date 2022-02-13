Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000.

MUE stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

