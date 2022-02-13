Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 263,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

