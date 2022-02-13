Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 329 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

KIE opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

