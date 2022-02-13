Rocket Pool Hits 24 Hour Volume of $533,193.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $32.08 or 0.00075486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $329.80 million and $533,193.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00105720 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

