Rodney O. Martin, Jr. Sells 19,365 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VOYA opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,193,000 after buying an additional 169,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,776,000 after buying an additional 203,027 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

