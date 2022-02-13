Rodney O. Martin, Jr. Sells 19,365 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
VOYA opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,193,000 after buying an additional 169,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,776,000 after buying an additional 203,027 shares during the period.
VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
