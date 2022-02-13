Roivant Sciences (ROIV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROIV opened at $6.85 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

